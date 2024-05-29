Limited Spots Left for the 2024 Anchorage Wolverines Golf Classic
May 29, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Anchorage Wolverines Booster Club is proud to announce that the Aleut Corporation is the Premier Sponsor of the 2024 Wolverines Classic Golf Tournament!
The second annual event is quickly approaching, and we only have a handful of team slots left. Don't miss your chance to participate and support local youth hockey.
The tournament will take place on Wednesday, July 31st, with a shotgun start at 7:00am at Anchorage Golf Course.
Join us for a fantastic day of golf, featuring:
A silent auction with exclusive items
Exciting raffle prizes
The chance to win two round-trip tickets on Alaska Airlines
A brand-new BMW for a hole-in-one
Premium golfer bags for all participants
To register your team, simply email Erika Watsjold at [email protected]. Spots are filling up fast, and it's first come, first served. If we reach capacity, we'll be happy to add you to the waiting list.
Let's make this year's tournament another unforgettable event. We look forward to seeing you there!
