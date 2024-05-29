Aberdeen Wings Sign Forward Jaxson Ruthven to Tender

May 29, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Jaxson Ruthven!

Ruthven, from Victoria, BC, Canada, is a 6'0" 165 lbs left-shot forward who previously played for the Weyburn Red Wings in the SJHL. Last season he appeared in 51 games scoring 17 goals, 32 assists, for 49 total points.

"Jaxson is a well rounded player that contributes in all three zones. He will add instant maturity and leadership to this year's group" said Head Coach and GM Scott Langer.

Ruthven is the 15th to sign a tender with the Wings before the NAHL Draft takes place on June 12th, 2024!

