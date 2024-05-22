Rage Report: It's Been a Great Season, Wolverines Nation

May 22, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







What a season, Wolverines Nation. The Anchorage Wolverines were eliminated from the Robertson Cup Championship this past weekend at the hands of the top ranked team, the Lone Star Brahmas.

The two losses don't outshine the exceptional season the Wolverines had. The team found themselves in the final four for the second time in three seasons after having their winningest season in franchise history, with a record breaking 39 regular season wins and 85 points.

The Wolverines also led a 12-game winning streak and continued the point streak to 19-straight games. With these accolades, the Wolverines managed to secure the Club 49 Cup for the second year in-a-row, as well as taking both the Midwest Division Regular Season Title and the Midwest Division Championship.

The Brahmas outplayed the Wolverines throughout the two-games, letting the Wolverines feel the burn that they had inflicted onto every other opponent this season. The Brahmas advanced to the Robertson Cup Finals where they met the Maryland Black Bears and won 3-1.

We couldn't have had the success we had without your constant support. Wolverines Nation, the energy you have produced in The Ben has been unmatched, and all of the Wolverines players, staff, and families adore the support you bring to the team and the organization.

We can't say it enough, we can not do it without our fans and supporters, you have brought the hockey culture back to life in Anchorage, and we are forever grateful. We are so excited to see what season four brings, we'll see you then, Wolverines Nation. Let's Rage!

The Anchorage Wolverines Booster Club is proud to announce that Aleut Corporation is the Premier Sponsor of the 2024 Wolverines Classic Golf Tournament!

The 2nd annual event takes place Wednesday, July 31st at the Anchorage Golf Course. For information on sponsorship, or to be notified when team registration is open, email Booster Club President Erika Watsjold at [email protected]

Let's Rage!

-WIN A BRAND NEW BMW-

The Anchorage Wolverines are partnering with Special Olympics Alaska to raffle off a brand new 2024 BMW 330xi. The winner will be able to choose both the interior and exterior colors.

Each ticket will be sold for $100, with only 1500 tickets sold, your chances of being the big winner is high!

Purchase by emailing [email protected].

NEW RAFFLE DATE: SEPTEMBER 18, 2024

Volunteer or Partner with the Wolverines and Join Our Team!

We are always looking for sponsors and volunteers to assist in the RAGE throughout the season. We depend heavily on sponsors and volunteers to ensure the best environment for all our fans.

Want to learn more about partnership opportunities with the Anchorage Wolverines? Contact our Marketing and Communication Specialist, Jacqueline Hixssen at [email protected].

