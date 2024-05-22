Kovacs Joins Norsemen Coaching Staff

Ross Kovacs joins the program with experience coaching in the NCAA, USHL and NAHL over the past 5 seasons, most recently with the Madison Capitols (USHL) and Springfield Jr. Blues (NAHL). Also has coached at St. Scholastica (DIII), located in Duluth, MN

Kovacs is from Dickinson, North Dakota. His playing career has consisted of playing his hockey for the Hawkesbury Hawks (CCHL), Russell Stover AAA, and playing his high school hockey for Dickinson High in ND.

"Very happy to be a part of the St Cloud Norsemen in the NAHL. Grateful that Head Coach Exter and Owner Chris have given me the opportunity to be an assistant coach for this NAHL organization. Look forward to working through the process of camps and the draft as well as getting to work with Coach Exter and the players this season!"

Ross graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College where he played there for 4 years and earned his degree in Exercise Science.

He currently works for the Base Sports Performance, which is an elite hockey training facility located outside the Twin Cities that trains top end College, Junior and High School players throughout the Twin Cities area.

