Hat Tricks Welcome Head Coach, Lenny Caglianone, Ahead of 2024-25 Season
May 24, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release
Lenny Caglianone is a Staten Island, New York native, Lenny played his youth hockey at Shattuck St. Marys. His Junior career would span six seasons in the NAHL, EJHL, and the EHL, where he captained the New Jersey Rockets for three seasons. Lenny would then play collegiately at Westfield State University and captain the team his last two seasons. After finishing his collegiate career, he went on to play professionally in the SPHL (Southern Pro Hockey League) for two seasons. To start his coaching career Caglianone, was the head coach of the NA3HL Titans and was also an assistant/player development coach for the Titans Robertson Cup Championship NAHL team. He most recently served as the Head Coach/General Manager of New York Applecore EHL for two seasons, winning Coach of the Year in the 23 -24.
