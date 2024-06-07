Hat Tricks Tender Winger Gates Omicioli ahead of 2024-25 Season

June 7, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks have tendered Gates Omicioli ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. Omicioli, a New Haven native, is coming off of an impressive season with Mount St. Charles Academy 18U AAA. The winger tallied 50 points (23G, 27A) in 50 games played this season.

The addition of Omicioli continues the ongoing theme of Danbury's recent tenders that look to build a fresh squad heading into this season.

You can also see more upcoming talent this Wednesday, June 12 when the NAHL Draft takes place. You can stream it on NATV at 12 p.m. EST.

