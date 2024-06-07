Hat Tricks Tender Forward Simon Parini ahead of 2024-25 Season

June 7, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury completes a hat trick of their own as they announce their third tender of the day. Forward, Simon Parini has been tendered by the Hat Tricks for the 204-25 Season.

Parini had a high-scoring season this year with the Cleveland Barons 18U AAA. Posting up 22 goals and 14 assists for 36 points in 60 games played. The 19-year-old forward is another great addition for the Hat Tricks ahead of the 2024 NAHL Draft on Wednesday, June 12.

You can follow our social media pages for all Draft Day updates and you can stream the draft on NATV.

