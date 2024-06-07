Hat Tricks Tender Defenseman Brady Gilbert ahead of 2024-25 Season

June 7, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks have signed their second tender of the day, that tender being D-Man, Brady Gilbert.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native, had a great season with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 18U, putting up 13 points in 52 games played. The 18-year-old looks to make a splash in Danbury, as they continue to build a younger team ahead of the 2024 NAHL Draft.

You can follow up on all Hat Tricks Draft Day updates on our social media pages and stream it on NATV.

