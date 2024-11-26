Hat Tricks Tender Austin Michaud for 2024-25 Season

November 26, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks have announced a new tender signing, with forward Austin Michaud signing an agreement to play for Danbury starting next season.

The 18-year-old forward has 30 games played with South Kent School 18U Prep, where Michaud has accumulated 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points in the 2024-25 season. The Tampa, Florida native serves as team captain, which shows promise as Danbury looks forward to having another voice of leadership in the room next season.

