Juggerknot to Perform Friday Night Amid Warriors Contest with Icewolves

November 26, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







Warriors Fans, on Friday night you can catch our first live band of the year: JUGGERKNOT! This Rock group has performed at various locations in Oklahoma including Tulsa and OKC, and will be making their first visit to a hockey game this week! We are super excited to have them on Friday night as they will have sets during the intermission periods as well as sporadically through the game. Get your tickets now for Friday night, it's going to ROCK!

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.