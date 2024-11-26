Surging Johnstown Heads to Maryland for Post-Thanksgiving Showdown

November 26, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Maryland Black Bears got back in the win column with authority, completing a two-game sweep of the Danbury Hat Tricks in convincing fashion. After Thanksgiving, they will put down the plates and hit the ice once again to take on the Johnstown Tomahawks.

Maryland took out Danbury in back-to-back convincing wins, both by the score of 4-1. The Black Bears started off the scoring of game one with a first period goal from forward Tanner Duncan. Maryland wasted no time extending its lead in the second period with a goal from forward Trey Hinton. Forwards Isac Nielsen and Luke Janus tallied just 29 seconds apart later in the second to make it 4-0. Danbury would get a goal in response, but it would not be enough to overcome the Black Bears as they held on for a 4-1 win. Goaltender Benji Motew shined once again, recording 28 saves. In game two, the Black Bears came out roaring with three first period goals. Janus recorded the first two goals with forward Thomas Holtby scoring in the final minutes of the opening frame for a 3-0 lead. Holtby added another goal in the second period to make it 4-0. The Hat Tricks once again responded with a goal but couldn't find the back of the net again as Motew made 27 saves in another 4-1 win.

Johnstown had equal success this past weekend, securing a two-game sweep over the Elmira Aviators and extending its win streak to five games. Tomahawks' forward Tate Pecknold scored in the first period to make it 1-0 Tomahawks with Elmira tying the game at 1-1 in the second period. Period three was all Johnstown, with Pecknold cashing in again for a 2-1 lead. Forward Dallas Potter and Nick White added to the Tomahawks' lead to make it 4-1, a lead they would not relinquish. Goaltender Nick Avakyan made 35 saves in the win. Game two was a back-and-forth affair, with both Johnstown goals from forwards Adam Ondris and Cullen Emery responded to by Elmira within minutes. The game went to overtime where Emery's second goal and third point of the night ended the game for a 3-2 overtime win for Johnstown.

Maryland will be looking to bounce back against Johnstown after the Tomahawks beat them on back-to-back nights just two weekends ago. Johnstown overcame 2-0 and 3-2 deficits in game one for a 5-3 win. The Black Bears started off game two white hot, scoring the game's first three goals. However, the Tomahawks responded once again, scoring the next three and winning the game in overtime off a goal from forward Adam Ondris.

Players to Watch:

Adam Ondris (F, JTN): Ondris has been a key player in the Tomahawk's recent offensive success, scoring four goals and five points over his last four games. Ondris has recorded at least one point in six of his last nine games.

Luke Janus (F, MYD): Janus was dominant in Danbury this past weekend, recording three goals and five points. His strong performance caught the eye of the league as he was named the East Division's first star of the week for Nov. 18-24, and played well in the last two meetings between Johnstown and Maryland.

Johnstown and Maryland will clash at Piney Orchard Ice Arena on Friday, November 29th, and Saturday, November 30th, with puck drop on both days scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

