Hat Tricks Remain Unbeaten with Win over Watertown

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (2-0-0-1-0) defeated the Watertown Wolves (3-2-0-0-0) 4-3 to remain unbeaten on the season.

The Hat Tricks gave up a goal to Michael Mann 9:20 into the game, marking the first time they trailed all season.

Danbury followed that up with four unanswered goals. Dustin Jesseau made his Hat Tricks debut in style, scoring a goal and adding an assist for Danbury.

His goal opened the scoring for the Hat Tricks, when he took a misfired Watertown pass and beat goaltender Gregory Hussey.

The Hat Tricks followed that with Cory Anderson's second of the season, assisted by Jesseau.

Dzmitry Daniliuk opened the second period with a goal 36 seconds in to extend the lead, before Gordy Bonnel's first of the season early in the third made it a 4-1 Danbury advantage.

A flurry of chances for Watertown culminated in a power-play goal for Justin MacDonald to cut the Hat Tricks lead to 4-2 at the 7:38 mark of the third.

Alexander Jmaeff cut the lead to one with 9:30 left in the game after a two-on-one rush for Watertown.

At that point, Cooper Seedott took over for the Hat Tricks. The netminder made multiple big stops in the final minutes to keep the Hat Tricks on top.

Seedott ended the night with 34 saves on 37 shots, earning his third victory of the season.

"Our goaltender was the reason we won tonight," said head coach Dave MacIsaac. "He was huge late in the game."

The Hat Tricks take their unbeaten record on the road this weekend when they travel to Michigan to play the Port Huron Prowlers on Friday and Saturday.

