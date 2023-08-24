Hat Tricks Officially Announce Mascot Name

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks proudly announced last night the name of their new mascot, Thumper - a seven-foot rabbit with a black top hat and hockey gloves - who will take an active role in embracing and energizing the Danbury community.

The Hat Tricks officially revealed the name during a special event at Gallo's Family Restaurant in Danbury last night, in front of their passionate and dedicated fans.

The name, Thumper, was deemed the winner of the fan poll after receiving the most votes.

The Hat Tricks want to thank Gallo's for hosting a wonderful event and the fans for coming out in big numbers to support this new addition to the Danbury family.

Thumper will make his debut Oct. 14 inside the Danbury Ice Arena for the team's Home Opener and banner raising against the Watertown Wolves.

