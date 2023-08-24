The Wolves Den Updated Parking

August 24, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Due to these changes the MS Coast Coliseum & Convention Center and the Sea Wolves have worked together to create a parking pass option for all Season Ticket Holders. The Parking pass will ensure you still pay $5 for parking for the 2023-2024 Hockey Season. All Season Ticket holders are able to purchase a Parking Pass at our Office location or by phone. Parking Passes will be passed out during the Season Ticket Holder Pick-Up Party hosted at Pier 15 this year(Date To Be Announced)

4063 Ginger Dr. Suite D , Diberville, MS 39540

Monday - Friday 10:00am - 5:00pm

228.999.8333

Deadline for season tickets holders to purchase season parking passes is: November 10th, 2023

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 24, 2023

