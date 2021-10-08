Hat Tricks Notch First Win at Home

DANBURY, CT - The Hat Tricks opened a seven-game home stand on Friday evening against the Jamestown Rebels and bested their Eastern Division Rivals by a final score of 2-1.

The Hat Tricks battled through a scoreless first period, only to get into penalty trouble entering the second. The Hat Tricks would take three penalties in a five-minute span and be forced to kill off a five-on-three.

The Hat Tricks killed the five-on-three and then capitalized on a shorthanded opportunity when Gabe Dombrowski (2) netted his second goal of the season to go up 1-0. Jamestown would answer back quickly, however, when Carter Casper buried a goal on a broken play in front of Josh Seely to even the score at one.

The third period opened with a bang when Wolfgang Govedaris (2) buried a breakaway chance to take a 2-1 lead in the first five minutes of the frame. The Hat Tricks then tightened the clench for the final fifteen minutes of the game, allowing only six shots on goal.

Josh Seely (1-4-1) had his best performance of the season, as he stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced en route to his first win of the season.

"We grinded one out," said Hat Tricks head coach Billy McCreary. "But we have to wipe that from our mind and focus on tomorrow night."

The Hat Tricks are back in action Saturday night when they take on the same Jamestown Rebels here at Danbury Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

