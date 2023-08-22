Hat Tricks Mascot Name Reveal Event Tomorrow

The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce that the team will host a mascot name reveal event at the Gallo Family Restaurant tomorrow, Aug. 23 from 6-8 p.m.

The celebration will feature the long-awaited name reveal of the Hat Tricks' rabbit mascot.

The Hat Tricks encourage all fans to come out for an action-packed evening at Gallo Family Restaurant (116 Newtown Rd, Danbury, CT 06810) located at the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham in Danbury.

All attendees will receive their first beverage on the Hat Tricks! Additionally, Gallo will have pizza specials throughout the night.

To RSVP, email Herm Sorcher (herm@danburyhattricks.com)

Hat Tricks Re-Sign Defenseman Xavier Abdella

The Danbury Hat Tricks have re-signed defenseman Xavier Abdella to a contract for the 2023-24 season.

The 6 foot 1 inch, 181 pound steady d-man played in 40 games with the Hat Tricks last season contributing five assists on the offensive end.

Abdella will forever be linked to the Hat Tricks' Championship season as he had the primary assist on forward Michael Marchesan's title clinching goal in overtime of game five.

