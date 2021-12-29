Hat Tricks Look to Get Back in the Win Column against Black Bears

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (14-3-2, 41 pts) continue their road trip against the Binghamton Black Bears (9-9-0, 26 pts).

Danbury had its nine-game winning-streak snapped on Monday in Watertown, but still carries a 10-game point-streak into play on Wednesday.

Two of the league's top scorers will play in this game. The league's leading scorer, Nikita Ivashkin, will steer the Black Bears' offense.

Ivashkin has 34 points and 23 goals this season, leading the FPHL in both categories.

The Hat Tricks will counter with Jonny Ruiz and his 29 points. Ruiz's 17 goals are second in the league behind Ivashkin.

In their last game, the Hat Tricks fought back to earn a point in Watertown after falling behind 4-0 in the first period.

They scored four-straight power-play goals to tie the game. Their league best 25.0% power play will travel to Binghamton, looking to get back into the win column.

The puck will drop at 7 p.m. and can be seen on the Binghamton YouTube channel.

