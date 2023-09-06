Hat Tricks' Inaugural End of Summer Mini Golf Tournament Today

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are hosting their Inaugural End of Summer Mini Golf TournamentTODAYfrom 6-8 p.m. and it's not too late to sign up!

The tournament will be held at JJ Stacks in Brookfield, Connecticut (537 Federal Rd, Brookfield, CT, 06804).

Participating fans will be teamed up with members of the Hat Tricks organization. Special Hat Tricks prizes will be awarded to the winners including a luxury suite.

All are welcome to come down and enjoy some delicious food and good laughs, even those who are not playing.

JJ Stacks is open seven-days a week featuring milkshakes, hot dogs, wings, burgers and pancakes. Check them out at jjstacks.com.

To RSVP, email Herm Sorcher (herm@danburyhattricks.com)

