Hat Tricks Hosting Latino Scholarship Fund, Teacher Appreciation Night December 10

The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce that on Saturday, December 10th when the Hat Tricks take on the Motor City Rockers, they are partnering with the Latino Scholarship Fund for their 2nd Annual Night with the Hat Tricks. Puck drop is set for 7 pm.

The Latino Scholarship Fund organization has a mission to advance the education and career opportunities of Latino high school seniors in the Fairfield County & New Milford by providing financial assistance for higher education. This night is part of the scholarship drive.

On the night of the event, the Latino Scholarship Fund and the Hat Tricks will be honoring a past recipient of one of the organizations scholarships - Richard Reyes. Reyes is the CEO & Founder of Eat Justice Hospitality, a people first restaurant group of over 12 locations across CT including Minas Carne & Deli and Amigo's Deli in Danbury. Reyes was awarded a scholarship in 2004 and went on to attend NYU. Reyes stated, "The LSF gave me not only the opportunity but permission to live outside my comfort zone at University. We hope to use this night to do the same for hockey youth, the local community and beyond."

On the game night, Hat Tricks fans can participate in various silent auctions and raffles throughout the night for fantastic prizes and experiences. Proceeds from the night's festivities as well as 50% of ticket revenue of tickets purchased with the Latino Scholarship Fund code will be marked towards future scholarships.

Fans can purchase tickets and support this event and using code LATINO

"We're so excited for this amazing weekend with the Hat Tricks," commented Latino Scholarship Fund President, Allison Ruiz. "We hope fans have a great time at the game and together, we can continue to make a difference in our community."

For more information on the Latino Scholarship Fund, visit www.latinoscholarshipfund.com

For further information on the Danbury Hat Tricks, check them out at www.danburyhattricks.com

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to welcome our hard-working educators to the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday, December 10th for Teacher's Appreciation Night, sponsored by Texas Roadhouse and Coca-Cola! At 7PM, the Hat Tricks face the Motor City Rockers and welcome all teachers to enjoy Hat City's favorite hockey team.

All Teachers who register for the night will receive a complimentary ticket, beverage, and hot dog. Additional tickets can be acquired for $10.

For more information, contact Chris Lynch- clynch@danburyhattricks.com.

