Hat Tricks Host Wolves on Friday to Finish Home-And-Home

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (16-9-2, 46 pts) host the Watertown Wolves (22-3-0, 64 pts) on Friday night to wrap up a home-and-home series.

The two teams have played seven times already this season. Watertown has won five of the seven, but two of those five wins came in tightly-contested overtime games.

Danbury has dished Watertown two of its three losses this season. Both of those Danbury wins came in Danbury Arena on Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.

Forward Nicola Levesque returned to the lineup last week against Watertown for the first time since Nov. 13th. In four games since returning, Levesque has scored six times and registered 10 total points.

"We can't let their top guys beat us," said head coach Dave MacIsaac. "We need to be disciplined in our own zone."

For Watertown, Justin MacDonald enters atop the league in points with 57. He currently holds a streak of six-straight games with multiple points and has recorded 17 total points during that run.

The puck will drop at 7 p.m. in Danbury Arena and tickets are available by clicking below. The game will also be streamed on the Hat Tricks YouTube.

