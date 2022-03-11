Hat Tricks Host Binghamton Tonight

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (28-15-3, 82 pts) host the Binghamton Black Bears (24-17-2, 71 pts) on Friday night.

Danbury enters Friday night after a game on Thursday against Carolina was suspended after one period. Prior to Thursday, Danbury traveled to Columbus for three games against the second-place River Dragons.

Danbury took one of the three games on the road, becoming just the second road team to win in Columbus all season.

With 16 games left, the Hat Tricks are fighting for the second seed in the FPHL playoffs. That would earn them a bye in the first round and home-ice in the second round of the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs.

Through 46 games, Jonny Ruiz has led the Hat Tricks the entire way. His 39 goals are third in the league and his 70 points are fourth in the FPHL. Ruiz and Kuznetsov (57) are the only Hat Tricks with more than 40 points this season, however seven Danbury players are averaging at least one point-per-game.

Binghamton has the league's best goal-scorer, Nikita Ivashkin. The forward has 50 goals in 43 games this year and sits second in the league with 85 points. Kyle Powell leads the entire FPHL in assists with 55 this season for the Black Bears.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. on Saturday and can be seen on the Hat Tricks YouTube channel.

