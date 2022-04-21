Hat Tricks Face River Dragons in FPHL Semifinals, Host Game 1 on Friday

Danbury Hat Tricks battle the Columbus River Dragons

DANBURY, CT - The No. 3 Danbury Hat Tricks will take on the No. 2 Columbus River Dragons in the semifinal round of the Federal Prospects Hockey League Commissioner's Cup Playoffs.

Just like the first round, it will be a best-of-three series. As the higher-seed, Columbus will have home-ice advantage.

Danbury will host Game 1 on Friday, before traveling to Columbus for Games 2 and 3 (if necessary).

The schedule for the FPHL Semifinals is as follows:

Game 1 at Danbury: Friday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 2 at Columbus: Sunday, April 24 at 6 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary) at Columbus: Tuesday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets for Game 1. Tickets listed as Game C should be purchased for Friday's Game 1 at Danbury Ice Arena.

All three games will be available on the Hat Tricks YouTube channel.

