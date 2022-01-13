Hat Tricks Drop Contest 5-3 to Watertown

Danbury Hat Tricks forward Dmitry Kuznetsov (right) vs. the Watertown Wolves

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (15-7-2, 43 pts) dropped a 5-3 contest to the Watertown Wolves (20-3-0, 58 pts) on Thursday night.

After a scoreless first, the Hat Tricks took the lead with a Tobias Odjick goal at 5:14 of the second.

Odjick returned to the lineup after a lengthy absence due to a lower-body injury and lit the lamp twice for Danbury.

He added the second Hat Tricks' goal at 1:38 of the third. In between the two Odjick goals, Watertown scored three-straight second-period goals.

Two of those three goals came on the power play as Watertown took a 3-1 lead into the third period.

Starting with Odjick's goal to begin the third, three total goals were scored in 59 seconds. Danbury added Dmitry Kuznetsov's 20th goal of the season, assisted by Dustin Jesseau. His assist was his 100th FPHL point.

Watertown scored in-between Odjick's second and Kuznetsov's tally with Cole McKechney's 13th of the season.

"We have to do a better job on special teams," said head coach Dave MacIsaac. "They did their job on the power play. We didn't."

The Hat Tricks had five power plays in the game on Thursday night and were unable to convert on any of their chances.

Danbury is back in action on Friday in Binghamton when it starts a home-and-home with the Black Bears.

The two teams will return to Danbury on Saturday night to finish the set.

