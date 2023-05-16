Hat Tricks Championship Party Tonight in the Axe Tricks Lounge

May 16, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Your Danbury Hat Tricks just won the Commissioner's Cup! Come celebrate with the team on Tuesday night from 7pm to 9pm at the Axe Tricks Lounge! The Cup will be there for all photo taking excitement along with the players and coaches from the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Champion Hat Tricks!

The event will be catered by Gallo Family Restaurant in Danbury. Make sure to pay them a visit at 116 Newtown Road. Check out their website at gallofamilyrestaurant.com.

Please RSVP to Herm Sorcher- herm@danburyhattricks.com to confirm your spot!

Thank you to all the incredible fans of the Hat Tricks for the support along the way!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.