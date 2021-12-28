Hat Tricks Can't Muster Late-Night Magic, Fall to Wolves in Overtime

WATERTOWN, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (14-3-2 41 pts) overcame an early 4-0 deficit, but couldn't find a winner in overtime as they dropped Monday's game 5-4 to the Watertown Wolves (14-3-0, 43 pts).

After a delayed puck-drop, Watertown dominated the first period, scoring four goals in the opening frame.

Trailing by four, Danbury turned the tide back in its favor with Dmitry Kuznetsov's 16th goal of the season on the power play.

It was the first of four-straight power-play goals for the Hat Tricks. Jonny Ruiz netted his 17th and Steve Brown put home his first of the campaign to send the Hat Tricks into the second intermission down by just a single goal.

Danbury took all the game's momentum into the final frame when Kodiak Whiteduck scored his first of the season and tied the game with 1:12 left in regulation.

A late penalty against the Vinnie Susi gave Watertown the advantage into the extra frame and Rocco Dicostanzo scored the game-winning goal at 1:27 of overtime.

Ruiz and Kuznetsov both recorded multi-point games for Danbury in the loss.

The Hat Tricks are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Binghamton to face off against the Black Bears.

