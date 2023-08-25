Hat Tricks Announce Inaugural End of Summer Mini Golf Tournament

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce their Inaugural End of Summer Mini Golf Tournament.

The tournament will be held at JJ Stacks in Brookfield, Connecticut (537 Federal Rd, Brookfield, CT, 06804) on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 6-8 p.m.

Participating fans will be teamed up with members of the Hat Tricks organization. Special Hat Tricks prizes will be awarded to the winners including a luxury suite.

JJ Stacks is open seven-days a week featuring milkshakes, hot dogs, wings, burgers and pancakes. Check them out at jjstacks.com.

To register, email Herm Sorcher (herm@danburyhattricks.com). Limited spots are available.

Hat Tricks Re-Sign Forward Zach Pamaylaon, Sign Goalie Parker Butler To PTO

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have re-signed forward Zach Pamaylaon and signed goalie Parker Butler to a PTO for the 2023-24 season.

Pamaylaon, 27, started his professional career with the Hat Tricks last season. The Aiea, Hawaii native put up nine goals and 18 assists in 55 regular and postseason games. The 5-foot-9-inch winger played three seasons at Division III Bryn Athyn College (2017-18 - 2029-20) and one year with the school's ACHA II squad as the captain (2021-22).

Butler, a Summit, NJ native, appeared in two games with the Hat Tricks last season in his first professional hockey action. The 28-year-old was 2-0 with a 4.37 goals against average and a .833 save percentage. The 6-foot-1-inch goaltender played four seasons at the NCAA Division III level, one at Elmira College (2016-17) and three with UMass-Dartmouth (2018-19 - 2021-22).

