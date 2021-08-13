Hat Tricks Add Three Players in Dispersal Draft

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks select three players from the Elmira Enforcers in the FPHL's dispersal draft today.

The Hat Tricks have added defenseman Bryce Martin, goaltender Troy Passingham and defenseman Gino Mini to the roster from Elmira.

General Manager Billy McCreary believes all three new additions will have make an impact this season.

"We are excited about the players we were able to acquire today," McCreary said. "With the amount of our players starting this season in the SPHL, there is opportunity for these guys to step in and make a statement right away."

The Hat Tricks' first-round pick, Martin, is a 24-year-old defenseman from Fort Erie, Ontario. Martin will enter his third professional season with the Hat Tricks after spending his first two with the Enforcers. During his rookie season, he spent 12 games on loan with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in the SPHL.

Over his two-year professional career, Martin has played in 51 games and has registered 19 points.

The Hat Tricks second pick, Troy Passingham, is a 30-year-old netminder with a wealth of experience. He will be entering his seventh professional season and has posted a save percentage of .916 or better in all but one of his first six seasons.

In his last three seasons with the Enforcers, had save percentages of .925, .916 and .938 respectively. Passingham's .938 save percentage in 19 games in 2020-21 was a career best.

The 6'5" and 220-pound netminder's busiest season as a pro came in 2018-19 with Elmira, when he played in 41 regular-season games, notching a .925 save percentage and 2.81 goals against average.

The Hat Tricks also added 25-year-old defenseman Gino Mini. Mini is a right-handed defenseman set for his third professional campaign.

The Hat Tricks will be the third FPHL team Mini has skated for after starting his career with the Battle Creek Rumble Bees before he joined Elmira.

In 62 professional games, Mini has recorded 16 points and will be a force on the Hat Tricks' blue line standing at 6'4" and 203 pounds.

All three players will join the Hat Tricks for the start of the upcoming season in October.

For any information regarding the Hat Tricks or for ticket inquiries, please contact Josh Starr at josh@danburyhattricks.com.

