Hat Tricks Acquire Goaltender Talor Joseph from Columbus for Cash on Monday

DANBURY - The Hat Tricks have acquired goaltender Talor Joseph from the Columbus River Dragons for cash.

Joseph dressed in 26 games for Columbus this season after signing in November. The 29-year-old posted a 9-1-0 record with a 2.58 goals against average and a .903 save percentage.

Joseph, the 6-foot-1-inch lefty, suited up in 16 regular season games with the Binghamton Black Bears during the 2022-23 campaign. He started all five games in the playoffs, three against the Hat Tricks in round two, where he recorded a cumulative 1.83 GAA and .910 SV%.

Prior to his time in the FPHL, Joseph had a stint with the AHL (Toronto Marlies). In 2015-16, he played four games for Grant MacEwan University (ACAC) before shifting to Nipissing University (USports) from 2016 to 2020.

The trade marks the second between the Hat Tricks and River Dragons this season. Danbury acquired defenseman Josh Labelle and forward Brendan White for cash on Oct. 18.

