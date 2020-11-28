Hat City Hockey Show Ep. 1: Brendan Burke & Phil Bronner

The first episode of the Hat City Hockey Show has officially launched! Join Casey Bryant as he sits down with MSG Networks' voice of the New York Islanders Brendan Burke and Hat Tricks forward Phil Bronner!

Bryant's conversation with Bronner highlights the veteran player's fundraising efforts for Movember, grading famous mustaches in sports and Bronner's recent engagement.

Bronner's fierce handlebar mustache was a point of focus in the interview: "I get a lot of compliments from guys, playing against them, even refs...I look like a psychopath as a pedestrian, but as a hockey player, it plays."

Shortly after, Brendan Burke gives a hilarious tour of his career journey through the minor leagues. He highlights low-budget misadventures in minor league baseball, eight-hour shifts outdoors in -30 degree weather and torturously long bus rides across the country with no air conditioning.

Burke also reminisces about his most exciting Islanders season and his interactions with the recently-retired Doc Emrick.

"The number one thing about Doc: he is genuine. Everything you hear and see on the air is exactly who Doc is," Burke explains. "He remembers everybody. He's a really, really great person."

