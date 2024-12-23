Hasan Rogers Joins the Oilers

December 23, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, announce the addition of quarterback, Hasan Rogers.

Rogers, introduces himself to Tulsa, having gained IFL and USFL experience prior to his Oilers contract. The 5'10, 190 lbs. quarterback adds depth to the position after seeing the departure of Andre Sale to the AF1.

The Chicago, Illinois native played his college football at Illinois State University. The new Oiler has experience at quarterback as well as wide receiver in his time in college and pro.

