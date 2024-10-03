Haruki Mukohchi Named NWL Trainer of the Year

October 3, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







(Hillsboro, OR) - It was announced by The Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) that Hillsboro Hops' trainer Haruki Mukohchi has been named the 2024 Northwest League Athletic Trainer of the Year. "I am very honored to receive this award," said Mukohchi. "I would like to thank my family, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Hillsboro Hops for the support this season."

The Hillsboro second-year trainer graduated with a Master of Science in Athletic Training from Bridgewater State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Sports Science from Waseda University. Haruki now becomes one of sixteen league winners to be considered for Minor League Athletic Trainer of the Year, which will be announced at the Winter Meetings.

About the Hillsboro Hops:

The 2014, 2015 & 2019 Northwest League Champion Hillsboro Hops are the High-A baseball affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks of Major League Baseball. The team's season runs from April to early September. The franchise relocated to Hillsboro in 2012 and began play in 2013 at Ron Tonkin Field. Follow the Hops on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Information on promotions and tickets can be found by visiting hillsborohops.com or calling the Front Office at 503-640-0887.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from October 3, 2024

Haruki Mukohchi Named NWL Trainer of the Year - Hillsboro Hops

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.