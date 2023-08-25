Harrisburg Senators Game Information vs Reading

August 25, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) play game four of their six-game series tonight at FNB Field. The Senators and Fightin Phils are playing for the second and final time this season. The teams split the first series in Reading with the Senators winning the first three and Reading winning the last three. Overall Harrisburg is 54-62 and Reading is 51-65.

LAST TIME OUT: The Reading Fightin Phils beat the Harrisburg Senators 3-2 Thursday night at FNB Field. Reading took a 3-0 lead with a solo home run in the fourth by Ethan Wilson and a two-run home run in the sixth by Jhailyn Ortiz. The Senators were hitless through the first five innings before Jackson Cluff and JT Arruda both singled starting the sixth inning. Cluff went on to score in the sixth to trim the deficit to 3-1. The Senators scored a run in the seventh to close to within a run. They stranded two runners in both the eighth and ninth innings.

PLAYOFF CHASE: The Senators begin play today in fourth place, four games behind Bowie and Richmond. Erie won the first half. If they repeat as 2nd half champs, then the next team with the best 2nd half winning percentage will face Erie in the playoffs. Bowie visits Erie this week for six games while Richmond visits Portland. Bowie and Richmond are both in the first week of two-week road trips. Both Richmond and Bowie play three out of their final four weeks on the road.

UPCOMING DOCKET: After this series against the Reading Fightin Phils the Senators head out of town for two weeks as they visit Binghamton for the first time since 2019 followed by their only trip to Altoona this season. After the two-week trip, they return home to play Bowie to finish the regular season. The Senators have 21 games remaining.

ABOUT THE 2023 SENATORS: The Sens have used 58 players (30 pitchers & 27 position players). They've had 23 players make their double-A debut. There are 17 players on the current active roster that were originally drafted/signed by the Nationals.

PROSPECT WATCH: Harrisburg has nine players in the MLB Pipeline top 30 Nationals prospects and they are #1 OF Dylan Crews; #2 OF James Wood; #3 INF Brady House; #8 OF Robert Hassell III; #14 INF Trey Lipscomb; #16 LHP DJ Herz; #19 RHP Cole Henry; #22 C Israel Pineda, and #26 LHP Mitchell Parker. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #1 Crews; #2 Wood; #3 House; #4 Hassell III; #15 Lipscomb; #17 Henry; #21 Pineda; #25 Herz; #30 Parker.

IN THE NATS ORGANIZATION: Rochester (55-65) lost to Worcester 4-3... Wilmington (46-69) beat Jersey Shore 7-1... Fredericksburg (56-57) lost Salem 2-1.

TODAY IN SENATORS HISTORY: 1999: Andy Tracy breaks Harrisburg's all-time, single-season home run record with his 34th in a 7-3 victory over Erie. Harrisburg's previous record of 33 was set by Joe Munson in 1925.

