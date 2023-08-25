Squirrels, Sea Dogs Rained out Friday in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine - Friday night's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Portland Sea Dogs has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon. Game 1 on Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels and Sea Dogs continue the series on Saturday night at Hadlock Field at 6 p.m. RHP Carson Seymour (3-2, 3.63) will start for Richmond.

The team will be back in town for their final homestand from September 5th through the 10th. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

