Squirrels, Sea Dogs Rained out Friday in Portland
August 25, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
PORTLAND, Maine - Friday night's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Portland Sea Dogs has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon. Game 1 on Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m.
The Flying Squirrels and Sea Dogs continue the series on Saturday night at Hadlock Field at 6 p.m. RHP Carson Seymour (3-2, 3.63) will start for Richmond.
The team will be back in town for their final homestand from September 5th through the 10th. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from August 25, 2023
- Late Inning Fireworks Soar Reading Past Harrisburg - Reading Fightin Phils
- Thorpe's Dominance Continues as Patriots Overpower Yard Goats on Friday Night - Somerset Patriots
- Yard Goats Fall on Friday Night in Somerset - Hartford Yard Goats
- Slow-Starting Offense Burns Bowie on Friday - Bowie Baysox
- Late Akron Field Goal Sinks Altoona - Altoona Curve
- Kokx Homer Lifts Ducks Over Curve, 5-4 - Akron RubberDucks
- Erie Rides Trio Of Blasts To Win Over Bowie - Erie SeaWolves
- Squirrels, Sea Dogs Rained out Friday in Portland - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information vs Reading - Harrisburg Senators
- Friday's Sea Dogs Game Postponed - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Richmond Flying Squirrels Stories
- Squirrels, Sea Dogs Rained out Friday in Portland
- Three-Run Eighth Sinks Squirrels in 6-4 Loss to Sea Dogs
- Glowenke Homers, Drives in Four to Push Squirrels Past Sea Dogs
- Four Straight Sea Dogs Runs Down Squirrels in 4-2 Loss
- Early Scoring Drives Richmond to 6-4 Victory over Harrisburg