HarbourCats to Honor Local Sports Legend Cliff Lequesne on July 17.

May 13, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, BC - His voice, is everywhere in Victoria, in terms of sports, the signature of his presence at games and events for more than 40 years.

The Victoria HarbourCats will salute local broadcasting legend Cliff Lequesne on July 17 - as he continues to go strong as the morning news and sports icon at The Q, while handling in-house "voice of God" duties for the Royals, Grizzlies and Shamrocks.

His legendary run started at CFAX in 1972, learning from the unforgettable Ken Dobson, and he moved to The Q in 1987. He's handled sports duties with the Pan Am Games, Commonwealth Games, the historic fastball teams that once ruled RAP, and even the Victoria Cougars - no, not the ones that won the Stanley Cup in 1925 (how old was Cliff then?), but the WHL version including the legendary 1981 run to the Memorial Cup.

"Cliff really IS sports in Victoria in so many ways, a worthy inductee into the Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame this past fall," said Jim Swanson, who oversees the HarbourCats and is also a member of the Hall of Fame board.

"He's one of the most likeable guys in Victoria, and remembers details, maybe only Cleve Dheensaw of the Times Colonist is in his category for sports media in the city. A gentleman and we are proud to honour him."

Cliff - and his famous Cliff's Call - and battery mate Ed Bain can be heard mornings on The Q.

Lequesne will be on the mic for the Emery Electric Fastpitch Challenge on Saturday, May 31, helping recall events of the past and introduce some of the fastball legends of yesteryear before a doubleheader (4pm, 6pm) between the host Sooke Loggers and the Lacey A's, the first return of fastball to Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP in decades. The games are possible because of Emery Electric and the support of the HarbourCats Foundation.

Tickets for the Emery Electric Fastpitch Challenge and the Cliff Lequesne Salute on July 17 are available at harbourcats.com/tickets.

The HarbourCats open their 2025 home schedule on Friday, June 6, with the Port Angeles Lefties visiting Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP. Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and four "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

