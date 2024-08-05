HarbourCats Secure Playoff Spot Despite 3-2 Loss in Bellingham

August 5, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release









Victoria HarbourCats on game day

() Victoria HarbourCats on game day()

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - The Victoria HarbourCats are headed to the playoffs, with a twist on how that will play out.

Despite a 3-2 loss in Bellingham on Sunday afternoon, the HarbourCats made it four straight years in the WCL playoffs - and six of seven seasons - when results around the league cleared up some of the North Division playoff picture, with final placements still to be determined.

With Edmonton winning Sunday and Nanaimo dropping a 6-3 score in Wenatchee, the four North Division teams will be Victoria, Bellingham, Edmonton and Wenatchee.

Because of the City of Victoria committing to the CFL game later this month, and the timeline required for preparations, the HarbourCats will play all post season games away from Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park, and it's likely the team's first "home" game will be played at historic Serauxmen Stadium in Nanaimo. Details will be announced as soon as playoff pairings are confirmed and dates locked in.

On Sunday, the HarbourCats closed a series in Bellingham with a 3-2 loss.

Trey Langan started and gave up two runs in the first inning, an error playing a big role in that - but it left the HarbourCats chasing the game for awhile. Nick Frers, Mason Chamberlain and Ben Brewster followed in relief.

A Ryan Deagle single and Noah Couch sacrifice fly got the HarbourCats even at 2-2 in the fifth inning, but a pair of hits in the sixth helped Bellingham score the eventual winning run.

The HarbourCats worked more walks (four) than they had hits (three).

Now is when it gets fun, as the HarbourCats welcome the Corvallis Knights for the first meeting between the two teams since they met in the WCL final last August. And it's a major promotional series as well.

Monday's game is the annual BC Day fireworks sponsored by Joan Wallace Driving School, and Tuesday's game is the annual Jersey Off Our Backs game-worn giveaway sponsored by Odlum Brown, a definite fan favourite evening.

The Wednesday game, the last game of the season at Wilson's Group Stadium thanks to the team having to make way for football, is Fan Appreciation Night with Passion Sports, featuring fun giveaways.

If anyone wants to further comment about the City decision, please email your views to playoffs2024@harbourcats.com

Tickets for the last three games are available at the gate, online at the team's official website - http://harbourcats.com/tickets - or general admission vouchers can be purchased at all Save On Foods in the South Island.

REMINDER: If you have HarbourCats ticket vouchers of any kind, 10-game flex packs, or season ticket equivalent vouchers, all vouchers must be used for any of our remaining three home games. Should we make playoffs, vouchers are not eligible for any games no matter where they are played. You can exchange your vouchers in advance for game tickets at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street.

Web: www.harbourcats.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harbourcats

Facebook Fan Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/harbourcats

Twitter: https://twitter.com/harbourcats

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/harbourcats

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from August 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.