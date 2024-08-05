Takata and Cormier Earn WCL's Moss Adams Weekly Honors

August 5, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL) News Release







The West Coast League's Moss Adams Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week, as announced by Commissioner Rob Neyer, are Ridgefield Raptors infielder Taylor Takata (Hawaii) and Victoria HarbourCats right-hander Carson Cormier (TCU).

In six games with the Raptors last week, Takata reached base 21 times, drove in 14 runs, and stole three bases. He's now batting .340 with 39 walks in 41 games this summer, helping Ridgefield to a WCL-best 20-5 record in the second half. The rising junior is set to transfer to the University of Hawaii after an excellent spring season at Orange Coast College.

Last Tuesday night, Cormier threw five no-hit innings against the Edmonton Riverhawks, allowing just one walk while striking out seven. In 11 outings with Victoria this summer, he's 1-0 with a 1.26 ERA. The Massachusetts native represented the HarbourCats in July at the WCL All-Star Game. This fall, Cormier will return to TCU to prepare for his redshirt freshman season with the Horned Frogs.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from August 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.