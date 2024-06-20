HarbourCats Score Two Late Runs to Beat NightOwls for Second Straight Night

NANAIMO, B.C. -- Fast game, well-played game -- and the Victoria HarbourCats are now 9-8 on the season.

Tate Shimao was 3-4 with two RBI's to lead the HarbourCats to a 4-2 road win Wednesday over the Nanaimo NightOwls at Serauxmen Stadium.

Kyle Micklus and Jake Haggard, who also scored two runs, both had two hits and the HarbourCats found the difference in the top of the eighth inning with two runs, scoring single runs in the second and sixth innings.

The NightOwls had scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game.

The pivotal rivalry series, to determine the Alex Burns RE/MAX Generation Island Cup, continues Thursday in Nanaimo with the last game of this three-game set. The HarbourCats lead the series four games to one, with four more games to go.

The HarbourCats banged out eight hits, making just one error.

