Sox Strike Three Times in Two Frames to Top Pippins

June 20, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Luca Boscarino went 2-for-3 with a walk and a hit by pitch and the Wenatchee AppleSox defeated the Yakima Valley Pippins, 6-3, on Wednesday night at Yakima County Stadium.

Wenatchee (13-4) scored three runs in the fifth inning and another three in the seventh to force a rubber match on Thursday. David James fired 2.1 scoreless innings to close out the game and record his first save.

A trio of two-out runs in the fifth broke a scoreless tie as Cannon Peery and Boscarino delivered back-to-back RBI singles. Antonio Gianni drew a walk to load up the bases and Jonathan Fitz also reached on a free pass to plate the final run of the frame. Wenatchee entered Wednesday night hitting .268 with two outs and runners in scoring position.

The AppleSox plated three more in the seventh when Fitz again drew a bases-loaded walk in between RBI singles by Gianni and Hunter Friedberg. Each of the AppleSox' first six batters of the inning reached base before an out was recorded.

The AppleSox and the Pippins wrap up the series at 7:05 on Thursday night before returning home on Friday for six straight home games.

