HarbourCats Offence Comes to Life Scoring 19 Runs in Huge Win

July 7, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats celebrated Harvey the HarbourCat's birthday by scoring a season-high 19 runs, convincingly beating the Kelowna Falcons 19-5.

After scoring just two runs in the previous two games of the series, the HarbourCats wasted no time this afternoon. A Cam Schneider (Fresno State) RBI single made it 2-0, his first of four RBIs. The third baseman scored on a wild pitch later in the inning, giving Victoria an early 3-0 lead.

Luck was on Victoria's side as a bases-loaded hit by pitch in the fourth made it 4-0 before a high pop-up was lost in the sun allowing two runs to score in the fifth inning, extending the lead to 6-1 the Cats a 6-1 lead.

Tyrus Hall was back in the leadoff spot and reached based three times, scoring three runs (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

HarbourCats starter Holden Hess (ULM) picked up the win in his best outing of the season. The big right-hander pitched six innings, striking out six, and giving up one run. All his pitches were working for him as he consistently kept Falcons hitters guessing. It's Hess' second straight six-inning outing, as he also picked up the win on Canada Day in Nanaimo.

Shea Lake (Hawaii Pacific) pitched an inning of relief giving up two earned runs, his first appearance since June 19.

Victoria blew the game wide open in the bottom of the seventh inning. Tate Shimao (Hawaii) increased his team lead in RBIs to 20 with a two-run single to get things going, making it 10-4. After a Michelle Artzberger (ULM) RBI fielder's choice added another run, Michael Crossland (UC San Diego) recorded his first RBI of the season with a single, giving his team a 12-4 lead. Three more runs crossed the plate in the inning through a balk, a sacrifice fly, and an error which capped off a seven-run frame.

Gunner Antillon's seventh inning sacrifice fly was his eighth RBI of the season (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

Crossland hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning extending the lead to 19-4. His first long ball of the season was a 102 MPH laser over the Wilson's Group Stadium sign in left field.

Garrett Villa (Angelo State) threw a scoreless eighth inning and Jake Finkelstein (Montana State) struck out three and gave up one run in the ninth inning to close out a 19-5 victory for his team.

