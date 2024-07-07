HarbourCats Fall to the Falcons for a Second Straight Night, Losing 8-2

July 7, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release









Victoria HarbourCats' Joshua Cunnigan

(, Credit: Christian J. Stewart) Victoria HarbourCats' Joshua Cunnigan(, Credit: Christian J. Stewart)

VICTORIA, B.C. -- Once again Kelowna Falcons pitching got the better of Victoria HarbourCats hitters, winning 8-2.

Victoria native Jack Finn (Illinois State) made his fifth start of the season but only managed to complete two innings. The southpaw struggled with control walking two and also hitting two. Finn gave up four runs on three hits, including a Christian Salazar two-run home run.

Logan MacNiel (Campbellsville) was impressive in his relief outing, throwing two scoreless innings while striking out three.

Falcons starter Reece Bueno was dealing from the start, striking out five HarbourCats over four innings while giving up just one hit.

Ben Hewitt (Everett CC) pitched a scoreless fifth inning while striking out two, lowering his season ERA to 1.80.

Victoria got on the board in the fifth inning through a Tyrus Hall (Bossier Parrish) RBI groundout that scored Cam Schneider (Fresno State), who led off the inning with a single.

The Falcons loaded the bases in the sixth against Cats right-hander Nick Frers (VCU) and increased their lead to 5-1 on an RBI fielder's choice.

Brooks Brewster (Panola College) came into pitch midway through the seventh and set down all the hitters he faced, striking out one over 1.2 innings pitched.

Tate Shimao (Hawaii) went 2-4 including an RBI single in the eighth inning to make it a 5-2 ballgame, giving his team hope of a late comeback.

That hope disappeared in the top of the ninth when the Falcons tallied three more runs, giving them an 8-2 lead.

Willem Heilker (Everett CC) and Mason Chamberlain (Missouri Valley) pitched the ninth inning for the HarbourCats.

Victoria is back in action against Kelowna on Sunday at 1:05 PM. It's Harvey the HarbourCat's birthday! You will not want to miss the celebration of the best mascot in the WCL! Get tickets at http://harbourcats.com/tickets, by coming to the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street in advance, or by calling 778-265-0327. You can also purchase general admission vouchers at all Save On Foods in the South Island.

