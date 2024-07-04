HarbourCats Falter Late in Loss to AppleSox

July 4, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release









Victoria HarbourCats on game night

() Victoria HarbourCats on game night()

WENATCHEE, WA. -- A bullpen collapse stood in the way of the Victoria HarbourCats starting the second half with two road wins.

A night after outscoring the host Wenatchee AppleSox, the HarbourCats gave up a combined five runs in the seventh and eighth innings to drop a 7-6 decision.

The HarbourCats put up all their runs in two innings - the second, and eighth - and were outhit 9-8 by Wenatchee. Victoria also did not take advantage of three errors by the AppleSox - Wenatchee has made nine errors in the first two games of the series.

Jake Haggard had a clutch two-run double for the HarbourCats in the eighth inning, part of a three-run frame that gave Victoria a 6-4 lead. He had two hits, as did Michelle Artzberger and Josh Cunnigan.

Spencer Hatch started for the HarbourCats, followed by Jalen Sami, Jake Finkelstein, Jacob Thompson and Connor Sims. Hatch went four innings, giving up four hits and one earned run, while Sami threw a scoreless fifth. Finkelstein surrendered two runs in the seventh inning, and Thompson struggled in facing four batters in the eighth, leaving Sims to deal with a bases loaded mess - two bases-loaded walks and a wild pitch put the AppleSox back in front.

The HarbourCats complete the three-game series in Wenatchee on Thursday, then return to the friendly confines of Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP for a weekend home series with the Kelowna Falcons, evening games on Friday and Saturday nights (6:35 PM) and Sunday afternoon. Tickets are available at the gate, online at http://harbourcats.com/tickets, or general admission vouchers can be purchased at all Save On Foods in the South Island.

Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a host family the HarbourCats players? Read all about how rewarding the experience is through the eyes of our very own Helen Edwards HERE. If you are interested in becoming a host family, email Cindy at hostfamily@harbourcats.com.

Web: www.harbourcats.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harbourcats

Facebook Fan Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/harbourcats

Twitter: https://twitter.com/harbourcats

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/harbourcats

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from July 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.