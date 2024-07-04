Packed House Cheers AppleSox to Victory

July 4, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee AppleSox treated a capacity crowd of 2,294 fans to a 7-6 win on Wednesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Wenatchee (19-10, 1-1 seconds half) scored five runs over the seventh and eighth innings to send its largest crowd in at least the last 14 years home happy.

James Castagnola drove home three runs and Roberto Gonzalez reached base four times. Garrett Ahern punched out six over four innings before Hunter Gibson struck out five over the next three.

The AppleSox trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the seventh before Castagnola gave them their first lead of the night with a 2-RBI single. The HarbourCats answered with a three-run top of the eighth to take a 6-4 advantage but the lead would not make it to the ninth. Jake Larson and Castagnola drove in runs with back-to-back two-out bases-loaded walks before Gonzalez scored from third on a wild pitch.

The HarbourCats struck first with a three-spot in the second inning thanks to three AppleSox errors. Ahern twice induced ground balls that looked to be sure double plays but the AppleSox were unable to record a single out either time.

Wenatchee scored its first two runs thanks to Cam Hoiland reaching on a bases-loaded fielder's choice in the second and then a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

The AppleSox wrap up the home series against the HarbourCats on Thursday night at 6:35 before hitting the road for Nanaimo this weekend. Tickets for Thursday's night's Fourth of July game are available at applesox.com/schedule

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from July 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.