HarbourCats Comeback Clinches Series Win

July 14, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats clinched an important series win against the Edmonton Riverhawks off the back of a big sixth inning, winning 6-3.

Ryne Palmer (Cal Baptist) started his sixth game of the season for Victoria and was cruising through the first three innings giving up zero hits. In the fourth inning, Sam Kane hit a home run for the third straight game and gave the Riverhawks a 1-0 lead. Palmer pitched four innings giving up one run on two hits, while striking out a season-high five batters.

Riverhawks starter Halen Knoll was dominant early keeping the Cats off the board through the first four innings.

Logan MacNiel (Campbellsville) allowed the first two runners to reach in the top of the fifth before the game entered a delay due to a medical emergency involving home plate umpire Josiah Hansen. We are pleased to confirm that Hansen is in good spirits and is being checked out at the hospital as a precaution.

Following the delay, Nick Frers (VCU) came in to pitch for his third HarbourCats appearance. The Riverhawks increased their lead to 2-0 as a run came into score on a double play.

Knoll stayed in the game after the delay but was not as sharp and the Cats took full advantage. Victoria loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth and scored their first run of the game on a Gunner Antillon (Cal Baptist) sacrifice fly, making it 2-1 Edmonton.

Connor Dykstra (George Mason University) tied up the ball game with a no-doubt solo home run in the bottom of the sixth. Ny'Zaiah Thompson (Cal State Fullerton) broke his 0-for-22 slump in a big way with a two-out RBI single to give the Cats their first lead. The two-out rally continued with RBI singles from Tyrus Hall (Bossier Parish) and Antillon extending the lead. Michelle Artzberger (ULM) hit an RBI double to the gap capping off the five-run frame, and giving Victoria a resounding 6-2 lead.

Michelle Artzberger drove home his 11th run in his 12th game this season (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

Frers pitched three innings giving up zero runs on one hit while striking out two. The right-hander's strong outing kept the Cats within touching distance and allowed them to turn the game around. Jake Finkelstein (Montana State) closed the win out for Victoria pitching the eighth and ninth inning giving up one run while striking out two.

The 6-3 win means the HarbourCats and Riverhawks both have 4-5 records in the second-half standings.

The HarbourCats are in exhibition action this week Tuesday, July 16 against the SIBL All-Stars and Thursday, July against the Victoria Mavericks. Get tickets at http://harbourcats.com/tickets, by coming to the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street in advance, or by calling 778-265-0327.

Wednesday, July 17 is the WCL All-Star Game! Tate Shimao and Carson Cormier are the HarbourCats All-Stars heading to Bellingham. You can watch the game at 6:30 PM on the MLB Network!

