HarbourCats and RE/MAX Announce Manny Ramirez Charity Autograph Session

June 18, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, B.C - It's safe to say Manny Ramirez has fallen in love with Victoria already -- and he wants to help.

The former MLB superstar, here to support his sons Manny Jr. and Lucas playing for the HarbourCats, will sign autographs on Saturday -- the idea came from him and his wife Juliana -- in a session that will raise more than $10,000 for Our Place Society.

The lead sponsor of this event is RE/MAX, and supported by the HarbourCats, the Wilson's Group of Companies and the GSL Group (Victoria Royals).

This event will be LIMITED TO 100 PRE-REGISTERED PEOPLE ONLY, with every penny of the proceeds going to Our Place. Even those not taking part are urged to make a donation to Our Place on behalf of Manny Ramirez, RE/MAX, the HarbourCats, Wilson's Group, and GSL Group.

The cost to register is $99.24 (Manny wore #24 with Cleveland and Boston, and #99 with the Los Angeles Dodgers) and a tax receipt will be provided. Photograph sheets for signing will be provided.

The event is SATURDAY, JUNE 22, at 1pm, at the Save On Foods Memorial Centre (enter via the Caledonia Street side of the arena), open to the 100 people who register only.

"We are so honoured to have the Ramirez family here and to see how involved Manny and Juliana have become already in less than two weeks in our city," said Jim Swanson of the HarbourCats. "We are proud to be able to team with RE/MAX and other partners to hold this event -- mostly, we are ecstatic to be able to help Our Place and the people in need in our community."

