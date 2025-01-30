Harbor Park Extends Protective Netting to Each Foul Pole

January 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Norfolk Tides and Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) today announced the completed renovation of extending protective netting to each foul pole. The nets previously ended at the end of each teams' dugouts, and are now stretching from foul pole to foul pole, excluding the outfield. The height of the net was also raised to increase fan safety.

Major League Baseball requires all Professional Development League (PDL) ballparks to have extensive protective netting by the beginning of the 2025 season. Minor League Clubs are required to install netting from foul pole to foul pole. The height requirement for the netting from behind home plate to the end of each dugout is standardized across Minor League Baseball.

A consultant specializing in stadium architecture and protective netting was retained to help develop and assess compliance with the new mandate. "By extending our netting, it will make Harbor Park safer for families, kids and fans to enjoy Tides baseball," said Norfolk Tides General Manager Joe Gregory.

"Minor League Baseball is an exciting option for families to spend time together and experience professional baseball in an up close and personal way. By taking this action, our PDL Clubs have underscored their commitment to ensuring the safety of fans remains a top priority," said Dan Halem, Deputy Commissioner of Major League Baseball.

In addition to the net extensions, Harbor Park continues installing new seating in all sections of the ballpark. The seat installation project is expected to be completed over the next month.

Ticketing Information

Fans can purchase 2025 season tickets now by reaching 757-622-2222. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date. Follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com throughout the off-season for the most up-to-date information.

International League Stories from January 30, 2025

