Red Sox Spring Training Truck to Visit Polar Park this Monday, February 3, for WooSox' Third Annual "Truck Day," Presented by JetBlue

January 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - For the third straight year, the Red Sox Spring Training equipment truck will stop at Polar Park in Worcester on its way to Lee County, Florida. On Monday, February 3, at approximately 2 p.m., WooSox mascots and fans will welcome and give a warm send-off to the truck, which then heads to JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.

The truck will be loaded in Boston early Monday morning and will embark on its 1,480-mile trip from Fenway Park around 1 p.m. The vehicle will travel some 45 miles along the Mass Pike to make its brief visit to "The Heart of the Commonwealth," where fans of all ages can take photos, partake in activities, and celebrate the promise of spring.

From 1-4 p.m., fans can take swings in the brand-new "WooCages: Family Fun for All Ages," twin batting cages located next to the WooSox Team Store facing Madison Street.

For the 28th straight year, Milford native Al Hartz will drive the 53-foot truck, which will carry 20,400 baseballs, 1,100 bats, 200 pairs of batting gloves and helmets, 320 batting practice tops, 160 white game jerseys, 300 pairs of pants, 400 shirts, 400 pairs of socks, 20 cases of bubble gum, and 60 cases of sunflower seeds.

The celebration of Truck Day has been a Boston Red Sox tradition since 2003 and signals the first sign of Spring Training. JetBlue, the official airline of the Red Sox, has been the presenting sponsor of the annual event since 2010. Moving services are provided by New England Household Moving & Storage.

All media outlets are welcome. The truck will be parked on Madison Street in front of the WooSox Team Store at Polar Park before moving to the Players Parking Lot to be loaded with even more equipment from the WooSox Clubhouse.

"On the heels of a polar vortex, we tend to seek signs of spring," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg, who was instrumental in orchestrating Truck Day at Fenway Park more than 20 years ago. "Those who are unabashed in their love of baseball, and unapologetic for clutching its romance, find pleasure in a truck full of bats, balls, and gloves. It is good for the baseball soul to know that these 'Toys of Spring' are on their way to our Boys of Summer."

Red Sox pitchers and catchers will conduct their first Spring Training workout in Fort Myers, FL, on February 12, with the first full-squad workout commencing February 17.

On Friday, January 24, MLB Pipeline released its Top 100 Prospects list, on which the Red Sox are ranked No. 4 among all 30 clubs with 307 points, only behind the No. 1 Chicago White Sox (364), No. 2 Detroit Tigers (337), and No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers (317). Outfielder Roman Anthony (No. 2) and 2B/SS/OF Kristian Campbell (No. 7) made the overall Top 10 list. Anthony was additionally named MLB Pipeline's No. 1 Hitting Prospect.

Anthony and Campbell both made their Triple-A debuts with the WooSox in 2024, the former on August 16 and the latter August 20, 2024. WooSox Opening Day at Polar Park is Friday, March 28, at 3:05 p.m., against the Syracuse Mets.

