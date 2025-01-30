Guardians & Clippers Announce 2025 Triple-A Field Staff

COLUMBUS, OH - The Cleveland Guardians have announced the player development assignments for their Triple-A affiliate, the Columbus Clippers. A few new faces come to town, joining the returners from the player development staff that led the Clippers into the postseason last year.

Andy Tracy begins his sixth year with the Clippers, and his fifth as manager. The Lewis Center, Ohio resident has guided Columbus to a combined record of 292-279 (.511), placing him 4th on the list of all-time managerial wins in franchise history. Tracy came to the Cleveland organization in 2019, serving as hitting coach in Columbus in 2019 and coaching at Cleveland's alternate training site in 2020. Prior to that, he spent six years as the minor league hitting coordinator for Philadelphia and managed one season with short-season Williamsport. As a player, Tracy was drafted by Montreal in 1996. He saw time in the Major Leagues with the Expos, Rockies, and Phillies.

The pitching coaches this season will be Cody Buckel and Brandon League. Buckel enters his seventh season in the Guardians organization, which includes a two-year stint as pitching strategist in Columbus (2022-23). He was pitching coach at Double-A Akron in 2024. League is a former American League All-Star who pitched in just shy of 500 games with the Blue Jays, Mariners and Dodgers. Since retiring in 2017 he has focused on training programs for amateur players.

Junior Betances will serve as hitting coach for the third straight year, marking his 27th season overall in the Cleveland organization as a player, coach and executive. Columbus native Matt Angle comes aboard as a new hitting coach for the Clippers. Angle was a standout outfielder for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2005-2007 who eventually made it to the Major Leagues with Baltimore in 2011. He was Ohio State's hitting coach from 2018-2022.

Back for his second season as bench coach is Daniel Robertson. The former Clippers outfielder played parts of four seasons in the big leagues with four different teams including Cleveland. He is beginning his fourth season coaching in the Guardians farm system.

Chase Barbary joins the organization to serve as a development coach for the Clippers. Barbary was a minor league catcher in the Dodgers and Tigers systems between 2019 and 2022. He is a former bullpen catcher for the Tigers and assistant coach at Powdersville High School in South Carolina.

The training staff charged with maintaining the health and wellness of the team in 2025 includes Jake Legan, in his second season as the Clippers athletic trainer, as well as Tyler Grisdale, returning for his third year as Strength & Conditioning Coach.

The 2025 season at Huntington Park begins on April 1 as the Clippers host the St. Paul Saints on Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Ticket packages and single-game tickets are on sale now at ClippersBaseball.com.

