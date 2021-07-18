Handful of Home Runs Guide RiverDogs to Series Sweep

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs received two home runs each from Heriberto Hernandez and Abiezel Ramirez on the way to a 14-2 victory over the Augusta GreenJackets in front of a crowd of 3,909 on Sunday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The RiverDogs scored a combined 36 runs in the final two games of the set, completing a six-game sweep. The squad owns a 6.5 game lead over the Carolina Mudcats, the team with the second-best record in the Low-A East.

One night after scoring 22 runs, the RiverDogs (46-18) wasted no time in putting a crooked number on the board. In the bottom of the first, Augusta starter Jared Johnson walked three of the first four batters he faced to load the bases. With two outs, Heriberto Hernandez lined a ball to left field that was misplayed by left fielder Landon Stephens for a three-base error, allowing three runs to score Nick Schnell rolled an RBI single through the right side in the next at bat and, before the inning ended, Johan Lopez beat out an infield single to make the score 5-0.

Logan Driscoll's RBI single following a costly error on GreenJackets shortstop Cam Shepherd gave the RiverDogs a sixth unearned run in the first two innings. The lead swelled to 10 with a solo home run from Hernandez, an RBI double from Ramirez and a two-run blast from Brett Wisely in the the third stanza.

Home runs were also the reason the home team added on down the stretch. Ramirez hit his first of the night, a solo shot, in the fifth. In the eighth inning, Hernandez began the frame with his second solo home run of the evening and Ramirez added a two-run blast to cap the scoring. Hernandez has six home runs for the season and Ramirez is tied for the team lead with eight.

Augusta (28-37) scored their only two runs of the game against reliever Graeme Stinson in the fourth and fifth innings following a 34-minute weather delay caused by lightning. Andrew Gross started the game and worked a scoreless inning before being ejected while leaving the field following the frame as his glove was examined. Ian Seymour took over and earned the win with 2.0 perfect innings during which he struck out five batters.

The game was closed out by the duo of Audry Lugo and Hector Figueroa. Lugo struck out three over 2.0 scoreless frames, lowering his ERA to 0.47 this season. Figueroa also worked 2.0 innings, allowing a pair of walks, but nothing else to Augusta.

Ramirez was 3-5 with four runs batted in to guide the RiverDogs 12-hit effort. Hernandez and Johan Lopez also provided two hits each. Augusta was limited to three hits in the contest and was outhit 28-4 in the last two games of the series.

As part of the inaugural MILB Major Fun Weekend, the RiverDogs hosted a free clinic at The Joe prior to the game. Children ages 7-12 were able to learn the fundamentals of the game from RiverDogs Director of Community Outreach and former professional baseball player, Chris Singleton. The team also recognized the Post and Courier's All-Lowcountry baseball and softball players in a pre-game ceremony.

The RiverDogs will take Monday off before hitting the road to meet Myrtle Beach on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. Neither team has announced their scheduled pitchers for the series-opener.

