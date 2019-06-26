Hammerheads' Hot Hitting Not Enough in Loss to Marauders

After trotting out an identical lineup that produced 17 hits on Tuesday, the Hammerheads continued to make contact during Wednesday's game recording 12 hits, however it was not enough in an eventual 7-3 loss to the Marauders.

The Hammerheads had plenty of opportunities to score runs with 17 total runners reaching base. Despite that, 14 of those were stranded as Jupiter went just 2-10 with runners in scoring position and did not record an extra-base hit all night.

Bradenton was first on the board in the second inning as Rodolfo Castro hit his first home run of the game. His next time up in the fourth, the 20-year-old hit a second solo shot giving Bradenton a 2-0 lead.

Jupiter stormed right back in the fifth inning and RBI singles from Lazaro Alonso and Micah Brown brought home three runs and allowed Jupiter to take a 3-2 lead.

Just as quickly the Hammerheads got the lead, the Marauders took it right back. In the very next inning, Dylan Busby hit his league leading 16th home run to put Bradenton back ahead 4-3.

After scoring three more runs over the next to innings to make it a 7-3 game, the Hammerheads had no counter eventually falling by that final score.

Victor Victor Mesa, Lazaro Alonso, Micah Brown, and B.J. Lopez all recorded two hits with Jerar Encarnacion going 1-3 with two walks.

Starting pitcher Will Stewart dropped to 2-7 after allowing five runs over 6 2/3 innings pitched. Despite the final line, Stewart had great command, throwing 64 of his 93 pitches for strikes and allowed just two walks.

The teams will meet for the rubber match of the three game series on Thursday at a special 12:00 PM start time as Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium holds it's Splash Day, turning the stadium into a water park for the day. Tickets and more information can be found at Rogerdeanchevroletstadium.com.

