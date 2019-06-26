Cards Climb out of Early Hole, 8-3

June 26, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





KISSIMMEE, FLA.: The Palm Beach Cardinals put up big numbers in the third and sixth innings, erasing an early deficit to beat the Florida Fire Frogs, 8-3, and ensure a series win on Wednesday night at Osceola County Stadium.

The Fire Frogs came out hot, grabbing consecutive singles in the first from Andrew Moritz and Riley Delgado. Trey Harris brought in Moritz with a fielder's choice, recording his ninth RBI of the season, to put Florida ahead, 1-0.

Palm Beach responded in the third with a three-run frame against LHP Hayden Deal. A two-run single from Scott Hurst brought in Michael Perri and Lars Nootbaar to throw the Cardinals in front. An RBI groundout by Luken Baker capped off the frame; 3-1 Cardinals.

Perri, Nootbaar, and Pinder got on-base three times each. Hurst ended up 1-3 with 3 RBIs, including a sacrifice fly in the fifth to bump the Cardinals advantage to 4-1. Baker forced two runs in and got on twice.

Deal (3-6) accepted the defeat, allowing five hits and four earned runs with three walks over five stanzas.

Palm Beach blew the game open with a four-spot in the sixth versus RHP Troy Bacon. Nick Dunn had an RBI double off the top of the wall. Perri used one of his three knocks to drive in another. Nootbaar's RBI infield single made it a 7-1 game. Baker drew a bases loaded walk against new pitcher RHP Brandon White for an 8-1 margin.

Bacon surrendered four hits, four runs, and a walk while getting two outs. White settled things down in the sixth and went on to toss 2 and 1/3's stanzas of scoreless three-hit baseball with four punchouts.

The Fire Frogs struck for a pair of runs in the seventh. After Jefrey Ramos reached on a Perri fielding miscue, Kevin Josephina tripled to the right-field corner, allowing Ramos to touch up. Langhorne scored Josephina with an RBI groundout later in the stanza to cut Florida's deficit to 8-3.

RHP Zach Prendergast permitted those two unearned Fire Frogs runs in the seventh while scattering three hits. He pitched in direct relief of RHP Perry DellaValle (3-3), who earned the win for the Cardinals by holding Florida to a single run and four hits over five frames.

RHP Mitchell Osnowitz and RHP Ronnie Williams would not give up a run in their single innings of work.

RHP Sean McLaughlin turned in a scoreless ninth with two Ks.

Josephina picked up his 14th multi-hit effort of the season with a double and a triple in four at-bats. It was another night and another two-hit game for Delgado, who went 2-4. Ramos drew a walk in the first to extend his current on-base streak to 10 straight.

NEXT UP: Florida wraps up the seven-game home stand on Thursday afternoon at noon. RHP Matt Hartman (0-2, 5.66) gets the nod opposite LHP Diego Cordero (0-0, 1.80).

